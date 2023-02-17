- Fix to being able to open menus while in the beanstalk growing cutscene.
- Fix to being able to open menus while in the diamond dwarf startle cutscene.
- Fix to Repository hint being available after already turning the rod into dynamite.
- Fix to not being able to drop items in the north half of the repository.
- Fix to dwarf axe throwing animation.
- Fix Giant room. Removed collider on rocks beneath trident in art scene. Added blocking collider in programmer scene.
- Decreased random passage threshold from 5 to 3.
- Localization changes to Italian, Japanese, Russian
- Added message telling user they looped back to where they were.
- Adjusted trident position.
Colossal Cave update for 17 February 2023
UPDATE NOTES: Release 1.2.20386
Patchnotes
