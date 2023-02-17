 Skip to content

Colossal Cave update for 17 February 2023

UPDATE NOTES: Release 1.2.20386

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix to being able to open menus while in the beanstalk growing cutscene.
  • Fix to being able to open menus while in the diamond dwarf startle cutscene.
  • Fix to Repository hint being available after already turning the rod into dynamite.
  • Fix to not being able to drop items in the north half of the repository.
  • Fix to dwarf axe throwing animation.
  • Fix Giant room. Removed collider on rocks beneath trident in art scene. Added blocking collider in programmer scene.
  • Decreased random passage threshold from 5 to 3.
  • Localization changes to Italian, Japanese, Russian
  • Added message telling user they looped back to where they were.
  • Adjusted trident position.

