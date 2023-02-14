The last audio bug is squished. When in the "Options" menu, you can slide both SFX and Music volume controls and they actually work. The settings are saved so when you quit and play again, the settings will remain.
Battle Chess: Game of Kings™ update for 14 February 2023
Music volume slider fixex
