Battle Chess: Game of Kings™ update for 14 February 2023

Music volume slider fixex

Share · View all patches · Build 10552266 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last audio bug is squished. When in the "Options" menu, you can slide both SFX and Music volume controls and they actually work. The settings are saved so when you quit and play again, the settings will remain.

Changed files in this update

Windows Exe Depot 200152
