Patch 0.3.6 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!

Happy Valentine’s heroes! In this climate of roses and smooches we bring the third Heavenly hero: The Cupid! Pray he gets you a cute pair, because this mad man is throwing arrows at random over here.

Heroes

NEW Cupid

It is a match! Couple enemies and support allies through the power of love!

You can unlock the Cupid by getting the Heavenly achievement!

-Fires arrows that bounce around madly until two enemies are hit, they become lovers!

-Lovers that get too close become a couple! …for 3 seconds at least…

-Witnessing a couple forming heals all allies!

-Level 3: The cupid shares his burning passion arrows with the hero on the other side of the party, giving them extra damage based on his heal power! That’s way better than chocolates and flowers.

Plague Doctor

Now applies The Cure on all allied heroes whenever he unlocks a new tier.

Slayer

First target damage (3/4/5) -> (2/3/4)

-Lvl 3: Secondary first target damage 2 -> 1

-Lvl 3: Catches to activate 3 -> 6

Systems

NEW First Shop Buttons

-Added buttons to randomize starting items, first hero pick, and hero pool to the screen, just under the Continue Button!

NEW Just King Just King Run

-Yep, literally just the King. Good luck with that one lol

-Unlocks after defeating a Shadow King with the one and only King!

Languages

-New text font

-Improvements in the language selection screen

-Added Polish and Russian to language options

-We are adding languages as soon as they hit a reasonable % in Localizor, if you want your language in the game and want to collaborate feel free to join the localization community! (Link in the game, in the languages menu)

Minor Adjustments

-Return option in the zone selection screen

-More heroes can appear in the menu doing the happy little dance

Credits

-We’ve added a Credits screen in the menu with the many amazing people that helped us along the way <3

-If you did some cool stuff and we forgot about you, please remind us in the discord!

-If you want to appear in the credits, do something cool!