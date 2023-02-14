 Skip to content

Citizens: Far Lands update for 14 February 2023

Maintenance patch

Build 10552008

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added V-Sync option
  • Added Frame Limiter option
  • Difficulty level is now saved and loaded correctly when continuing game
  • Fixed bug with invasions spawning at a wrong time when loading a saved game
  • More optimised battles when high number of archers is present on the battlefield

