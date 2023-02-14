- Added V-Sync option
- Added Frame Limiter option
- Difficulty level is now saved and loaded correctly when continuing game
- Fixed bug with invasions spawning at a wrong time when loading a saved game
- More optimised battles when high number of archers is present on the battlefield
Citizens: Far Lands update for 14 February 2023
Maintenance patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
