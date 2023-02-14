Share · View all patches · Build 10552004 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 21:06:13 UTC by Wendy

v.2.0.8 (February 14, 2023)

New Unwrapping UVs feature!



+Snap UVs together easily!



Plus other improvements and additions, check the notes below!

Added: Unwrap UVs feature! You can now unwrap selected uvs in the UVs panel. Select the uvs and press U, or right-click and go to Transform > Unwrap. Any selected edges in the 3d view will act as seams (prevents two tiles from connecting), allowing you to control the way it unwraps.

Added: Snap UVs together edge to edge simply by clicking and dragging them, then holding Shift key while hovering over other UVs.

Added: Double-click UVs to select/deselect an entire group of connected UVs.

Added: "Deselect all UVs with single-click" option in the Edit > Settings > Tileset..

Added: "Select/deselect within Face Normal range" actions. Tile's face normals must be within a certain angle threshold of each other (uses the Rotation Interval value). You can right-click and goto Faces > Select/deselect > Select/deselect within Face Normal range, or bind keys for the actions in the Buttons panel.

Improved: Undo/redo states for UV edits have been improved.

Fixed: Doing "Save as" quickly to queue multiple file dialogs would crash the program if you then pressed the Cancel button.

Fixed: Camera Fov value is now limited to 1-179 degrees instead of 360. Going beyond 179 caused the view to become weird.

Fixed: Selected objects and tiles were shown as selected in rendered movies. Now it should automatically deselect them before rendering.

Fixed: "Select/deselect faces facing camera" actions weren't bindable.

Fixed: Activating via Itch.io key was treating the email address as case-sensitive which would cause failure to activate. Now it is case-insensitive.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

