Beau & Bow update for 14 February 2023

Love Unbound!

Share · View all patches · Build 10552003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Valentine's Day!

Fixes:
Every level now has updated boundaries.

Thank you for supporting Beau & Bow!

