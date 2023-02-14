 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 14 February 2023

Feature Update and Bug Fixes

  • Virtual Keys overhaul; Virtual Keys can now execute scripts, so you can adjust camera/data/etc without being bound to tightly coupled commands. The path is clear for running and ambulation.
  • Fixed an issue with script execution/rendering.

