- Virtual Keys overhaul; Virtual Keys can now execute scripts, so you can adjust camera/data/etc without being bound to tightly coupled commands. The path is clear for running and ambulation.
- Fixed an issue with script execution/rendering.
RPG Architect update for 14 February 2023
Feature Update and Bug Fixes
