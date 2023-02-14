 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Victim update for 14 February 2023

Patch 1.8.6.0 for February 14th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10551882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added New collected sprites, animations and logic to all of the 50 Collectable Paintings

-Added more logic to the NEW GAME / DELETE MEMORY option

-Made aesthetic adjustments in the Desolate Maze and Dead Woods

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link