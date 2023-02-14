Alpha 6.4 - Technology

A new version of the game has been released. The main focus for this update was the new system for technologies in endless as well as adding the techs to creative as well. Alongside this we went ahead and changed the card system for creative to make it easier to get the cards you wanted to use instead of having to search through the whole list.

Besides those changes this update also brings in the new Archery Range block and the Rally action. The Archery Range matches the Barracks as far as spawning units but spawns ranged units instead. They aren't particularly accurate ones but they can still be quite useful for bolstering your defenses. The Rally action meanwhile will let you rally some of your soldiers to its location. Placing the flag down on a tile will draw several soldiers from the surrounding tiles to gather around it, prioritizing melee units but also drawing in ranged ones if needed.

With this update complete we are another step closer to Beta which will be the next update. There is plenty we want to add and will be focusing on some big performance and visual improvements to the game. Besides that we also want to deal with as many bugs and issues as we can before beta so I want to give a big thanks to everyone who has sent in bug reports or told us about issues on the discord! Please keep them coming and we will do are best to get them fixed.

The full list of changes is below.

Changes:

New tech system for endless - Instead of purchasing technologies with the same currency as blocks, now each wave will grant a tech point that can be spent on a couple tech trees found in another tab of the purchase panel. Some blocks/actions/upgrades are locked until researched in the tree and wont show up in the card purchases until you have researched them.

Creative Mode Update - Rather than having all cards in hand at the start now you can freely add whatever cards you want by selecting them in a panel just like the endless mode card purchase panel. In addition tech is now also available in creative with techs being able to be activated for free.

New block - Archery Range. Works similarly to the barracks but produces archers instead of melee soldiers.

New Action - Rally. Place on tile or block to draw in some of the defenders on adjacent blocks, having them gather at the rally point instead.

Minor performance improvement when placing blocks and when blocks are destroyed.

Slightly reduced Battlement min range.

Changed the upgrade slot display on blocks to show even if an upgrade can not be applied to a block. Instead it now displays the slot in a different color and with an x through it so that the player can tell there are slots but that its not valid for the current upgrade.

Fixes: