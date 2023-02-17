HopDodge 1.999

Yeah this is the year long anniversary for HopDodge. This update includes crossbows, squids, and codeblocks.

Crossbows work like swords, can be used by Hop and OpDo and fire arrows. These arrows interact with MP like the swords do where both players need to be solid for it to have an effect.

Squids are like goblins, but a little different. They will chase the camChar when they are in range, and will ignore other characters. They also move on the x/z plane and fall on the y, while being able to jump. Touching them will respawn them, as well them dropping off the map. However, a sword or crossbow can kill them until the level is reset or reloaded.

Codeblocks are the biggest thing in this update. They essentially allow the creation of custom code that can be run in levels. Using some of the example code as a base, it could be possible to make powerups, animations, weapons, and so much more. The potential is very high, but will anyone take advantage? Not sure.

There's a few miscellaneous changes. Rabbits have cooldown walking into walls now, preventing them from wall scaling. WASD is now the default bindset. There's a scanline effect that can be toggled with f5. Level completion now triggers an animation and a prompt showing the how long it took to beat that time as well as the record for the level completion.

Finally there's now a bunch of new examples of codeblocks being used in the file: code.sav. That can be loaded from within the game.

Godspeed.