Dead End City update for 14 February 2023

V1.1.00

Dead End City update for 14 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Highway Mode - a caravan stage unique to each driver that uses a modified rule set.

Lot of minor fixes and adjustments:

  • Adjusted the Boot screen to only display "Press Z to Continue" when input is allowed.

  • (Bug) Shiro's Napalm shot was not scoping enemies properly. This caused some boss parts to spawn medals when they shouldn't.

  • (Bug) Items that are attracted to the player after death would not be collected. They are now destroyed on contact with the player.

  • Added the point value indicator onscreen to the Rival's death sequence. This is similar to the boss death sequence.

  • Rivals now release small medals on each item spawn if the score multiplier is at max (x9).

  • Added the ability to speed up the Shop Point tally with a button press.

  • (Bug) End of Boss Tally bonus points for medals was not properly added to the player's score.

  • Updated the sound and visual fx on the wooden barricade props.

  • Adjusted the Unicorn Buggy shooting live area to be smaller (80 to 100px from the screen bottom).

  • Added 1000pt bonus to enemies that are destroyed by a landmine blast.

  • The Windows cursor is now hidden when the game is running.

  • Shiro Napalm damage and lifespan were adjusted.

  • Shiro Napalm now does more damage on initial impact. Bosses take additional damage.

  • Decreased Desert Convoy live Y area.

  • Shiro Napalm cooldown increased from 30 to 60 frames.

  • Decreased Mountain Drone live Y area.

  • Fixed Rival Shiro Napalm sorting with enemy bullets.

  • All special shots (except Hettie) can now hit the bonus balloons.

  • Increased Hettie's car speed from 2 to 2.25.

  • Increased Crankcase's car speed from 2.5 to 2.65.

  • Split the How To Play menu into Arcade and Highway sections.

  • (Bug) Quick Restart was not loading the proper area in Highway Mode.

  • Updated the laser art for Crankcase's special shot.

  • Added an Achievements menu.

  • Added 2 new achievements for Highway mode. (Get A Rank, Get S Rank)

  • Added a Rival Appear sfx to the Tally menu after a boss fight. This required an additional pause in the Tally sequence.

  • Added new strings for Achievements.

  • (Bug) Car skins were not reset between play sessions.

  • (Bug) Black market achievement "ach_buy_all_items" was misspelled.

Changed files in this update

