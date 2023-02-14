Lot of minor fixes and adjustments:

Adjusted the Boot screen to only display "Press Z to Continue" when input is allowed.

(Bug) Shiro's Napalm shot was not scoping enemies properly. This caused some boss parts to spawn medals when they shouldn't.

(Bug) Items that are attracted to the player after death would not be collected. They are now destroyed on contact with the player.

Added the point value indicator onscreen to the Rival's death sequence. This is similar to the boss death sequence.

Rivals now release small medals on each item spawn if the score multiplier is at max (x9).

Added the ability to speed up the Shop Point tally with a button press.

(Bug) End of Boss Tally bonus points for medals was not properly added to the player's score.

Updated the sound and visual fx on the wooden barricade props.

Adjusted the Unicorn Buggy shooting live area to be smaller (80 to 100px from the screen bottom).

Added 1000pt bonus to enemies that are destroyed by a landmine blast.

The Windows cursor is now hidden when the game is running.

Shiro Napalm damage and lifespan were adjusted.

Shiro Napalm now does more damage on initial impact. Bosses take additional damage.

Decreased Desert Convoy live Y area.

Shiro Napalm cooldown increased from 30 to 60 frames.

Decreased Mountain Drone live Y area.

Fixed Rival Shiro Napalm sorting with enemy bullets.

All special shots (except Hettie) can now hit the bonus balloons.

Increased Hettie's car speed from 2 to 2.25.

Increased Crankcase's car speed from 2.5 to 2.65.

Split the How To Play menu into Arcade and Highway sections.

(Bug) Quick Restart was not loading the proper area in Highway Mode.

Updated the laser art for Crankcase's special shot.

Added an Achievements menu.

Added 2 new achievements for Highway mode. (Get A Rank, Get S Rank)

Added a Rival Appear sfx to the Tally menu after a boss fight. This required an additional pause in the Tally sequence.

Added new strings for Achievements.

(Bug) Car skins were not reset between play sessions.