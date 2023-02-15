Card Craft

Early Access Update v0.40

RELICS UNLOCKED!

At long last, relics are here! Relics are passive upgrades and effects that strengthen your run. They are collected during a run from treasure chests and bosses.

When you first start the game relics are not available. To unlock relics you must beat the first boss. Relics will then be available on your next run.

ART & DESIGN

Lots of animations and visual effects added to combat.

Vfx and Sfx for each card symbol.

Hero selection moved to the start screen.

New start screen design to incorporate relics and other upcoming features.

More background art for the start screen, shops, and combat matches.

Hero power potions added.

Upgrades and potions with negative numbers added.

Quest buttons art updated.

Various small graphics and art tweaks.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Cloud saves.

Bosses always appear on the same nodes.

Fixed grammar and spelling issues on quests.

Leaving the game after drawing/losing to a boss without a game over, no longer leaves the game in a stuck state.

Able to abandon run from the start screen.

Names added for potions and gems

Several small bug fixes

BALANCE

Lots of balance tuning to hero powers, cards, upgrades, potions, quest rewards, and the overall difficulty curve of a run.

Starting gold decreased.

Max/Starting supply decreased.

Overall systems have been tuned so that symbols have a higher rarity and value.

Changed starting default heroes.

Heroes now all have a fixed epic card they start with.

Heroes have a fixed relic they get among their choices at the start of a run.

PRICE INCREASE

We will be increasing the price of Card Craft with the next major update. This will likely happen sometime in March 2023. The price increase is due to the significant addition of content and features since we first released in Early Access. We will offer a discount before the price increase, giving our audience plenty of time to grab the game at a reduced cost.