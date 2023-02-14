 Skip to content

The Farmer Was Replaced update for 14 February 2023

A few more fixes

-fixed nested list assignments
-fixed bug that caused the carret position to be in the wrong place after code complete
-fixed bug that caused too many tanks to be turned into full tanks when reloading the game

