 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NITE Team 4 update for 14 February 2023

Network Administrator Bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10551527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented the Network Administrator DLC toolset to be unlocked properly in the Stinger OS.

Changed files in this update

NITE Team 4 Content Mac Depot 544392
  • Loading history…
NITE Team 4 Content Windows Depot 544393
  • Loading history…
NITE Team 4 Content Linux Depot 544394
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link