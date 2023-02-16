 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conan Exiles update for 16 February 2023

PC Age of Sorcery Chapter 2 Hotfix 2 (2023.02.16)

Share · View all patches · Build 10551518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue that would terminate the game on launch.
  • Addressed a couple of crashes.

  • Addressed an issue that made gate frames unable to be placed if they were not in contact with the ground and a foundation.

  • Call of the Dead does now, indeed, call the dead again.
  • Mirror Mark spell is now working as intended.
  • Addressed an issue where placeables that cast light would not do so unless you looked at them directly.
  • Addressed additional instances where interactions between jumping and climbing would present issues under certain circumstances.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause items in the shortcut bar to not update their icons.

Changed files in this update

Conan Exiles Content Depot 440901
  • Loading history…
Conan Exiles Binaries Depot 440902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link