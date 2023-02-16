PC Age of Sorcery Chapter 2 Hotfix 2 (2023.02.16)

- Fixed an issue that would terminate the game on launch.
- Addressed a couple of crashes.
- Addressed an issue that made gate frames unable to be placed if they were not in contact with the ground and a foundation.
- Call of the Dead does now, indeed, call the dead again.
- Mirror Mark spell is now working as intended.
- Addressed an issue where placeables that cast light would not do so unless you looked at them directly.
- Addressed additional instances where interactions between jumping and climbing would present issues under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue that could cause items in the shortcut bar to not update their icons.
Changed files in this update