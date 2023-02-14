Major Patch 1/2

-We lowered the chances of falling (Now available)
-We added a notice in the menu (Now available)
-Execution added (Update Day 15)
-We fixed the error that Taki returns to us. (Update Day 15)
-We set the final time, to give time to read the end. (Update Day 15)
-Small fixes and optimization.
I want to thank you for testing this game in Early Access, thanks to this, we can improve before its release.
There is still a lot of content missing, which we will be uploading throughout this week, more creatures...!
Changed files in this update