Major Patch 1/2

-We lowered the chances of falling (Now available)

-We added a notice in the menu (Now available)

-Execution added (Update Day 15)

-We fixed the error that Taki returns to us. (Update Day 15)

-We set the final time, to give time to read the end. (Update Day 15)

-Small fixes and optimization.

I want to thank you for testing this game in Early Access, thanks to this, we can improve before its release.

There is still a lot of content missing, which we will be uploading throughout this week, more creatures...!

