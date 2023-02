I have added a new game mode called Rescue! Villagers have to find the four keys to unlock the chains from the prisoner before time runs out. And beware of Dracula! One player starts as Dracula and they try to bite or kill all the villagers before they can rescue the prisoner. There is no cooldown for biting in Rescue mode so bite away! Villagers can craft items though, so be careful to not get staked!

Also did bug fixes.

:)