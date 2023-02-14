Happy Valentine's Day! Alpha V0.4.3.0 Released!

Balancing/Tweaks:
- Employees who have requested transformations and have not yet received them now take a 50% experience gain penalty instead of gaining no new experience at all.
- Instead of quitting instantly when the clinic's money falls below -$1,000, employees will now only quit if the clinic starts the day in debt more than three days in a row.
New employees:
- Gaia Terra, a man into a female elemental.
New Random/generated clients:
- Man into pregnant-looking bunny woman by community contributer Harry Black (https://twitter.com/HT_Black)
- Woman into giant spider by community contributers thriller54321 and PedanticCheesecake. Autumn seasonal client.
- Woman into smelly rat goblin by Harry Black
- Two women into shark plushies by Harry Black
- Two boyfriends and a girlfriends in a polycule merged into one combined person by Trashy Trishy (https://cohost.org/TrashyTrishy)
- Astronaught husband and wife into androids. Fame 4 client with high infamy alternate outcome
- Girl into thorny rose queen for Valentine's Day winter seasonal client
- Two girlfriends into chocolate versions of themselves for Valentine's Day winter seasonal client
- Man into cupid for Valentine's Day winter seasonal client
- Girl shrunken to fit inside a box of chocolates for Valentine's Day winter seasonal client
New products:
- Living Lingerie Licorice. Turns whoever eats it into sexy lingerie.
- Devil Kiss Red Wine. Turn whoever eats it into a red-skinned devil person.
New story clients:
- A Business "Partnership" parts 1-5 by community contributor Pirate
- Heraclitus' Parable parts 1-3 by Harry Black
- The Last Hurrah parts 1-5 by Harry Black
New random events
- Fridge on the Fritz. Triggers when the clinic has a lot of products in stock.
Updated random events:
- Seminar Smarts now only gives XP in the employee's currently assigned role, not all of them. This should help keep employees from "overleveling" and requesting transformation unusually early. The xp given has been raised for each outcome.
New artwork:
- Gaia Terra employee artwork by Balile. (Note that spring seasonal variant is still being worked on and not part of this release.)
- Colleen O'Hare as flower nymph by Lady Cleopatra
- Victor and Amelia as living lovedolls by Lady Cleopatra
- Janice Payne as a slime girl by Lady Cleopatra
- Kukiko as a werewolf by Lady Cleopatra
- Living Lingerie Licorice product artwork by Luxianne
- Devil Kiss Red Wine product artwork by AcuteGabby
Bugfixes:
- Bugfix for buttons being disabled when quitting to main menu after having called in a client or starting research without completing it.
Other/Misc:
- Various spelling corrections
- The Advisor popup now has an option to disable it. Checking this and closing the window will suppress any future advisor popups for the remainder of that game.
- Added small / 10 text beside product review scores to indicate it is on a scale of 10, not 5.
- Client Writer tool has a new, cleaner way of setting crystal requirements similar to how crystals are ordered ingame.
- Client Writer tool has a new button, Text Similarity, which compares how similar the Superb / Good / Disappointing texts are. A high difference is generally good, meaning the texts are fairly different. Clients below 20% difference may be rejected in the future to deter overuse of copy-pasting between these segments.
- Write button is disabled in the Client Writer tool until after the Lore Guide and Contribution Agreement has been read.
- Minor updates to Lore Guide and Contribution Agreement
- Credits page is updated to include buttons and profile images. Clicking on buttons will take your browser to the relevant URL (Deviant Art, Fur Affinity, or Twitter)
Cheat/debug changes:
- The "endgame" command now diversifies employees' roles to assign at least one employee to Product Development and Reputation Management roles.
Changed files in this update