- Added crowd sound effects to all levels.
- Rebalanced A.I. for Granite God Mesa.
- Rebalanced A.I. for Arch Angel.
- Fixed rock podium position for Vehicle Selection Screen P1 and P2.
- Small lighting fix to the final turn of Guttural Crack and the Honeypot location.
- Covered up fence edge that was causing vehicles to get stuck on Arch Angel.
- Minor environment design fixes to Granite God Mesa and new Lighting bake.
- Granite God Mesa brightness rebalanced.
- Covered 2 holes where vehicles could fall through on Sidewinder Spin.
- Made Italian Growliano slightly more stable.
MotorCubs RC update for 14 February 2023
Build 348 - Crowd Sounds and AI Balancing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
