MotorCubs RC update for 14 February 2023

Build 348 - Crowd Sounds and AI Balancing

Build 10551015

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added crowd sound effects to all levels.
  • Rebalanced A.I. for Granite God Mesa.
  • Rebalanced A.I. for Arch Angel.
  • Fixed rock podium position for Vehicle Selection Screen P1 and P2.
  • Small lighting fix to the final turn of Guttural Crack and the Honeypot location.
  • Covered up fence edge that was causing vehicles to get stuck on Arch Angel.
  • Minor environment design fixes to Granite God Mesa and new Lighting bake.
  • Granite God Mesa brightness rebalanced.
  • Covered 2 holes where vehicles could fall through on Sidewinder Spin.
  • Made Italian Growliano slightly more stable.

