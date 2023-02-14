Goldenjar Fall 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10551000 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to your feedback, we bring you the following improvements:

IMPORTANT!

Before playing the new version, please delete your saved games. By default, saved games will be in the following path:

C\Users\user\AppData\LocalLow\Ardeal Studio\GoldenJar Fall

Game:

Added a new checkpoint system

Added new journal and mission system

Added a border system for objects and enemies

UI

Added new UI for Kokik journal

From Ardeal Studio we are very grateful to all of you for your support!