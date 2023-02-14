 Skip to content

Goldenjar Fall update for 14 February 2023

Goldenjar Fall 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10551000

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to your feedback, we bring you the following improvements:

IMPORTANT!

Before playing the new version, please delete your saved games. By default, saved games will be in the following path:

C\Users\user\AppData\LocalLow\Ardeal Studio\GoldenJar Fall

Game:

  • Added a new checkpoint system
  • Added new journal and mission system
  • Added a border system for objects and enemies

UI
Added new UI for Kokik journal

From Ardeal Studio we are very grateful to all of you for your support!

