Goldenjar Fall 1.6

Thanks to your feedback, we bring you the following improvements:
IMPORTANT!
Before playing the new version, please delete your saved games. By default, saved games will be in the following path:
C\Users\user\AppData\LocalLow\Ardeal Studio\GoldenJar Fall
Game:
- Added a new checkpoint system
- Added new journal and mission system
- Added a border system for objects and enemies
UI
Added new UI for Kokik journal
From Ardeal Studio we are very grateful to all of you for your support!
Changed files in this update