GameMaker update for 17 February 2023

2023.1.1 Update Release

Last edited by Wendy

This is a small, but very important update to the January release to fix a few of the top issues found in the original 2023.1.0 release.

It also contains a fix to show better information if you try to open a project made/updated in the upcoming February release, as the project format is changing because of the new Particle Editor feature which is coming in that release (and you can see in the Betas just now if you want).

Please do see the release notes for the full information, as again there are some very important fixes in this one:
IDE Notes
Runtime Notes

