Travellers Rest update for 14 February 2023

Patch v0.5.5.1

14 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck on the porch of the farm when Buzz climbed the stairs.
  • We have fixed a bug in the tutorial text that caused a code that the system needs to replace to appear.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the other player's inventory to open when a player completed an order.
  • We have fixed a bug that didn't allow delivering orders with aged mozzarella.
  • We have fixed a bug in the cursed painting.

