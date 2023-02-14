- We have fixed a bug that caused the player to get stuck on the porch of the farm when Buzz climbed the stairs.
- We have fixed a bug in the tutorial text that caused a code that the system needs to replace to appear.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the other player's inventory to open when a player completed an order.
- We have fixed a bug that didn't allow delivering orders with aged mozzarella.
- We have fixed a bug in the cursed painting.
Patch v0.5.5.1
