Indie Cup Celebration | New Content

Happy Indie Cup Celebration! A big thank you to the Indie Cup team!
23 new Tiles
Blade Trap
Armistice
Equalizer
Blood Door
Dangerous Trail
Sprint
Toadstool
Firewater
Anomaly
Mirage
Winter Onset
Leviathan
Tantrum
Stonemason
Archmage
Pain Machine
White Flag
Disenchantment
Cutelizer
Hole
Deli
Soul Harvester
Reaper's Scythe
2 new Consumables
Eel Filet
Weapon Oil
Improvements
New Clash animations
Silly new Clash and Dash sound effects
More reasonable Maze Stage counts
New Maze Stage layouts
Minor balancing changes
Bug fixes
I hope you like these improvements. Please consider writing a review. Thank you so much!
