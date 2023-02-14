Indie Cup Celebration | New Content

Share · View all patches · Build 10550811 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Happy Indie Cup Celebration! A big thank you to the Indie Cup team!

23 new Tiles

Blade Trap

Armistice

Equalizer

Blood Door

Dangerous Trail

Sprint

Toadstool

Firewater

Anomaly

Mirage

Winter Onset

Leviathan

Tantrum

Stonemason

Archmage

Pain Machine

White Flag

Disenchantment

Cutelizer

Hole

Deli

Soul Harvester

Reaper's Scythe

2 new Consumables

Eel Filet

Weapon Oil

Improvements

New Clash animations

Silly new Clash and Dash sound effects

More reasonable Maze Stage counts

New Maze Stage layouts

Minor balancing changes

Bug fixes

I hope you like these improvements. Please consider writing a review. Thank you so much!