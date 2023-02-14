Fixes & Improvements

Hi everyone,

Thanks for all of your feedback, here is an update with some fixes and improvements you suggested!

Please make sure to leave a Steam review to help us reach more players!

Removed 'wishlist now' button from pause menu and inventory menu in the full game.

Fixed Compressed Ammo crafting tooltip shows 1 instead of 10.

Dropped Massive Machine Parts despawn time has been doubled.

Robots can no longer despawn if they were damaged recently.

More fixes and improvements coming, keep letting me know what you want changed and improved on our Discord or Steam Discussions and I will keep improving the game as long as it aligns with my vision for it, thank you!