Share · View all patches · Build 10550758 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.2.0

-Added more room configurations, there Is now 29 for each level.

-Added secret room Config selector.

-Recomposed the musical notes when casting spells.

-Minor Fixes.

Any issues/bugs please email me at contact@lesserfate.com or @lesserfate on twitter, thanks.