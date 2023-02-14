Patch 0.6.0

A small update that bring a bunch of steam achievements! Time to continue episode 2. Next update, E2M2 will be here!
New:
- Added 18 steam achievements
Balance changes:
- Reduced the range and damage of Pyro's secondary shot fragments
- Reduced Heavy Soldier's projectile speed
- Reduced the time it takes for the Metal Colossus's projectile to disappear
Misc:
- Added Soul Reaper hotkey
- Added 'Switch to previous weapon' hotkey
- Pyro's weapon now generate particles when firing secondary shot
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug that made a resurection fail if you switch weapon before the end of the animation
