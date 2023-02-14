 Skip to content

Herald of Havoc update for 14 February 2023

Patch 0.6.0

Patch 0.6.0 · Build 10550732 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update that bring a bunch of steam achievements! Time to continue episode 2. Next update, E2M2 will be here!

New:

  • Added 18 steam achievements

Balance changes:

  • Reduced the range and damage of Pyro's secondary shot fragments
  • Reduced Heavy Soldier's projectile speed
  • Reduced the time it takes for the Metal Colossus's projectile to disappear

Misc:

  • Added Soul Reaper hotkey
  • Added 'Switch to previous weapon' hotkey
  • Pyro's weapon now generate particles when firing secondary shot

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug that made a resurection fail if you switch weapon before the end of the animation

