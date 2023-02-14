 Skip to content

Awakened Evil update for 14 February 2023

1.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10550655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is a few final things I wanted to get polished up. Expert mode now has a new ending and some extra surprises! I also added some art for the game over screen, and text when getting a 1up.

