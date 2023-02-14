This update is a few final things I wanted to get polished up. Expert mode now has a new ending and some extra surprises! I also added some art for the game over screen, and text when getting a 1up.
Awakened Evil update for 14 February 2023
1.1 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
