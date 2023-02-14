List of changes:
-Sound effects when dealing damage
-Ability to select a level
-Added additional tasks and the main one is highlighted
-Changed shotgun hit area
-Redesigned some enemies
-Fixed a number of bugs and issues
PolyClassic: Wild update for 14 February 2023
Hi friends! We try to take into account your wishes!
