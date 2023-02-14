Update 1.61-1 Patch Notes

-
Improved the feel of aiming a little bit for Mouselook mode (several aspects)
Fixed a bug where ranged mutants slide forward while performing their magic
Fixed a bug where babayaga's lightning continues to hurt player after she dies
To prevent player from cheesing the medical perk (auto reduce tunguska syndrome and radiation poisoning) by just idling in the game, these perks will now reduce the tunguska syndrome and radiation only when player is consuming stamina such as melee attacks or sprinting. This can be rationalized as "you cleanse your body through exercising and sweating".
