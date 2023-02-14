 Skip to content

Zenteni update for 14 February 2023

Update notes for 14 Feb 2023

Build 10550398

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvement: Change building order in buildings layer. The wood wall is before other walls in the table.
Improvement: Added shortcut for buildings and mention it in building description.
Improvement: Added support for the mouse scroll in tables and lists.

