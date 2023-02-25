 Skip to content

Huckleberry Fields Forever update for 25 February 2023

Update Notes for Feb. 24

Share · View all patches · Build 10550297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements to character select
  • Show character select when starting an episode
  • Add 'Press to join' prompt
  • Add control mode option to character select
Bug fixes
  • Fix non-random songs being used in random levels

