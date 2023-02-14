A major update: Dead Out: Salvation!

We've redesigned the zombie mode and brought it back to the game permanently, as requested! Dead Out mode can be found in Fest App inside the game and rewards for completing the mode come in the form of a Bat Car and more!

Clean up a contaminated Los Angeles after Frank Woods' chemical attack! You'll have to take down mutated Trail Out Festival bosses and clear your way among the crowds of zombies and other dangerous foes.

You have access to armed vehicles ranging from machine guns to salvos and a playable driver with cold and firearms!

We also have the new derby map, Museum! Crush some of the most expensive exhibits in the world and take first place.







What's new:

Returned and redesigned zombie mode (day/night system, updated map, opponents, rules, and main character)

New Derby Map Museum

Prize cars - Bat Car C4, Sinner

New look for Major Payne

New skin for Burrito 15k

Changes:

Bugs fixed

Slightly improved optimization

Changed the damage system in the derby

Clear Los Angeles and save the survivors!