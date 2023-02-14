Uragun going roguelite!

Okay, that was a long and bumpy ride, but we are finally ready to show you our revamped version of Uragun! It's still Early Access so we work on final polishes and fixes, but the final 1.0 game should be ready for the release really soon!

For those of you who have stayed with us since the Early Access launch - thank you so much for all your support! You can still play the original Uragun game, just go to Steam app preferences and switch to "Uragun OG" branch. For all of you who missed our previous communications: after careful consideration of Early Access launch and precious feedback from you - our players - we worked really hard to pivot Uragun into a roguelite. We are super happy to share it now with you as it proves to be a better fit for our game. You can find some more information on the whole redesign process and its reasoning in our historical Steam posts, but what's most important is that we think our game really shines now! Everything that you loved about Uragun (super tight controls, fun and exciting combat, clever level design etc) are now supported with a bunch of mechanics that support replayability and it's just more fun than ever!

We really hope that you'll like what you find here and together, with your feedback, we can wrap it up soon into the best shooty shooty roguelite out there! Have fun and let's stay in touch :) Uragun Dev Team.

As a reminder:

WHAT HAS CHANGED SINCE EARLY ACCESS?

Roguelite

In every run, you’ll have to navigate through every region map. The rewards (often 2) that can be found will be relevant in order to choose the path forward. These maps (and the associated rewards) are different after every death and restart.

We have combined the handcrafted approach to our level design with a randomization system. The type of enemies, the amount, the sequence and the timing will be different every time you play the same level. This way, instead of memorising, the player is asked to master the combat systems and react to every new situation.



Perks and weapon mods

During a run, the mech unit can be improved in different ways. Plugins will add new skills, improve some of the stats or enhance your spacial Heat Attacks. They can be levelled up for an even stronger effect. Additionally, weapon mods are special effects that can be equipped on weapons with available slots. Experiment with their effects on every weapon type and combine them to create your favorite build. More than one weapon mod of the same type can be stacked to increase the intensity of the effects.



Perma upgrades

Once the Mech is defeated, it will be reprinted on the Orbital Station that acts as your main hub. Modifications for weapons and other perks will be gone. However, the Intel that you have collected will be useful here to acquire permanent upgrades from the Research Tree. These upgrades will increase your survivability, attack or add some nice extras for the run. However, not all of them can be equipped at once since your Memory capacity is limited. You’ll have to choose wisely based on your preferred playstyle and strategy. Luckily, Memory capacity can also be increased, giving you a chance of stacking more of these upgrades in the future.

Other stuff also persists from run to run. Every new weapon type and heat attack obtained will become part of the permanent inventory and can be chosen at the start of the run.

Once you are ready, a new run can begin. The map generated will be new, with different rewards to obtain and missions to complete. The lessons learned, together with the new upgrades installed, should give you a better chance to get further this time.