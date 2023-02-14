St. Valentine's bonus story is here!

Hey there, friends!

Can you smell it? Love is in the air! We must embrace the feelings today, because it's Valentine's day! Happy holidays!

That's why we bring you a good old discount on Sex And The Furry Titty 2 as well as the other games of ours so you and your partner can have lots of fun together! In case you don't have a partner yet we got you covered! Our games will surely help you shake off the dust on St. Valentine's!

But wait! There's more! We have prepared for you:

St.Valentine's bonus story!

Have you missed Luna and Lucas? We have! That's why they are the heroes of this romantic yet sexy story. Their relationship has been on for a while, so Luna decides it's time to surprise Lucas on Valentine's day! She has everything decorated, now it's up to Lucas to catch up with the mood. The problem is that Luna hasn't decided what to wear yet. Can Lucas help her choose the outfit for this romantic holiday? Find out in the story!

Embrace the romance!

Now that the outfit is done, our characters have to figure out their plan of quality time together. Lucas has some ideas, some of them a lot naughtier than Luna expects, but does she mind? She loves Lucas and she doesn't mind crossing some borders! Which ones? Go through the story and choose the one ou like most!

And don't worry, they will have a good time no matter what. Even if it's just a movie night! There's nothing more important than keeping your loved one closest to you.

Have fun going through the story, enjoy St. Valentine's Day!

And don't forget to add Sex And The Furry Titty 3 to your wishlist, it's going to be the good one!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221840/Sex_and_the_Furry_Titty_3_Come_Inside_Sweety/

Join us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/furlough_games

Hang out with us on Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/PZJfRpRRqR

Subscribe to our Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/furlough_games