Font name and size selection now works on all computers.
Various other small bug fixes and improvements.
MovieWriterPro update for 15 February 2023
Minor update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Font name and size selection now works on all computers.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Content Depot 250361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update