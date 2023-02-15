 Skip to content

MovieWriterPro update for 15 February 2023

Minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 10550042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Font name and size selection now works on all computers.
Various other small bug fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 250361
  • Loading history…
