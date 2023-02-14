Desktop+ NewUI Preview 10.1

This is a hotfix update for the NewUI Preview branch of Desktop+.
Fixed:
- Fixed overlay positions not saving correctly after only switching origins without other changes
- Fixed empty Action Bar resulting in a small square window
- Fixed untranslated combined desktop & desktop cycle buttons in Action Bar
- Fixed restarts frequently failing with "VROverlayError_KeyInUse" error
- Fixed VR keyboard using wrong position origin when the assigned overlay no longer existed
- Fixed Floating UI not using fixed sizing for primary dashboard overlay while the overlay was being pointed at
- Fixed Floating UI sometimes not using fixed sizing for primary dashboard overlay on launch
Usually not in a rush to fix issues between NewUI Preview builds, but some of these were quite annoying and had user reports, so I didn't want to make everyone wait.
Changed depots in newui branch