Desktop+ update for 14 February 2023

Desktop+ NewUI Preview 10.1

This is a hotfix update for the NewUI Preview branch of Desktop+.

Fixed:

  • Fixed overlay positions not saving correctly after only switching origins without other changes
  • Fixed empty Action Bar resulting in a small square window
  • Fixed untranslated combined desktop & desktop cycle buttons in Action Bar
  • Fixed restarts frequently failing with "VROverlayError_KeyInUse" error
  • Fixed VR keyboard using wrong position origin when the assigned overlay no longer existed
  • Fixed Floating UI not using fixed sizing for primary dashboard overlay while the overlay was being pointed at
  • Fixed Floating UI sometimes not using fixed sizing for primary dashboard overlay on launch

Usually not in a rush to fix issues between NewUI Preview builds, but some of these were quite annoying and had user reports, so I didn't want to make everyone wait.

