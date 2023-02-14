Desktop+ NewUI Preview 10.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a hotfix update for the NewUI Preview branch of Desktop+.

Fixed:

Fixed overlay positions not saving correctly after only switching origins without other changes

Fixed empty Action Bar resulting in a small square window

Fixed untranslated combined desktop & desktop cycle buttons in Action Bar

Fixed restarts frequently failing with "VROverlayError_KeyInUse" error

Fixed VR keyboard using wrong position origin when the assigned overlay no longer existed

Fixed Floating UI not using fixed sizing for primary dashboard overlay while the overlay was being pointed at

Fixed Floating UI sometimes not using fixed sizing for primary dashboard overlay on launch

Usually not in a rush to fix issues between NewUI Preview builds, but some of these were quite annoying and had user reports, so I didn't want to make everyone wait.