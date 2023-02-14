Golfie 1.0.13 Patch Notes

What's New:
- Fixed an issue where playing multiple Sticky Paste cards could lead to the ball stopping abruptly when it wasn't supposed to
- Fixed an issue where Sticky Paste could stick to the range check of Boss Mines
- Fixed an issue where the glass dome of the boss didn't visibly get damaged asthe boss' HP reduced
- Fixed an issue where the effect of Sticky Paste could remain even after discarding
- Fixed an issue where sticking to the missile console in boss levels would lead to strange behaviour next wave
- Fixed an issue where the boss could pick an unfair location where it could immediately see the ball
