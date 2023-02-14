 Skip to content

Golfie update for 14 February 2023

Golfie 1.0.13 Patch Notes

What's New:

  • Fixed an issue where playing multiple Sticky Paste cards could lead to the ball stopping abruptly when it wasn't supposed to
  • Fixed an issue where Sticky Paste could stick to the range check of Boss Mines
  • Fixed an issue where the glass dome of the boss didn't visibly get damaged asthe boss' HP reduced
  • Fixed an issue where the effect of Sticky Paste could remain even after discarding
  • Fixed an issue where sticking to the missile console in boss levels would lead to strange behaviour next wave
  • Fixed an issue where the boss could pick an unfair location where it could immediately see the ball

