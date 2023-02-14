Share · View all patches · Build 10549773 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 16:06:03 UTC by Wendy

A new update is available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam!

We hope you'll just love what we have for you this Valentine's Day...

Gameplay Fixes

We're continuing to fine tune things for Flyers after the addition of manual flight modes last update. They now have better blending between hovering and regular flight, and several bugs / exploits relating to changing flight mode have been fixed. There's some additional polish planned for Flyers in future, but things should be a lot more stable now.

Elsewhere, several issues with achievement and challenge tracking have been resolved. So you won't get an achievement for blocking bullets with your dome skull as a human now, and tranquilizer-related tasks should complete properly.

Additional minor fixes are listed in the changelog further down, but the bulk of today's update is our...

Paint Mixer Availability



We've expanded the ways you can obtain Paint Mixer Tools! These are the single-use items required to save your custom look when using the dinosaur colourizer. They're still available on the in-game store, but are now tradable and can be obtained as free drops.

With this change, you now have the chance to acquire Paint Mixer Tools during regular gameplay, or by levelling up, and by completing challenges. Just as a reminder, any multi-pack of paint you buy in-store comes with a Paint Mixer Tool included as well.

SPECIAL VALENTINES EVENT

Love is in the air, we're celebrating Valentine's Day by rotating in a parade of colourful (particularly pink) new looks for you to enjoy!

Having said that... they're not all as loud as Mister Pink! We also have some slightly more reserved styles arriving today, such as the Rugged Rex and Risen Novaraptor...

Although we simply couldn't say no to an Anomalocaris Hat- this weirdly adorable (if slightly creepy) new head warmer is now available in-store...

In addition to the new looks, there are two fresh taunts added today!

Check out the Spinosaurus Display Taunt and Ceratosaurus Defensive Roar...

And of course all of the legacy Valentines items are back at a discount for the duration of the event. Share the love with a classic Valentines Gift, showering up to 24 other people on a server with items!

New FREE Drops!

A collection of new drops are activated today, from the blinding Pink Paws Burst Rifle to the terrifying new Torvus Cerato mutation. As well as new looks, we have a selection of fresh sprays and avatars dropping as well, such as the totes adorbs Raptor Heart:

You can view all of the latest special event items on our Trello board!

FULL CHANGELOG

VERSION 2.9.12

Flight modes can now be toggled by pressing the USE button on controllers

Reduced intensity of wing flaps when entering hover mode as Flyers

Improvements to animation blending behaviour for Flyers when in flight

Fixed being unable to divebomb properly from hover mode as Tupa

Fixed animations for Flyers in hover mode not replicating properly sometimes

Fixed the Tupa going rigid when climbing or descending in hover mode

Fixed flyers getting odd speed boosts when swapping flight modes while descending

Fixed a case where holding sprint without moving drained stamina as Flyer

Adjusted neck/head positioning of Flyers to be more forwards

Carno and Cerato now adjust their feet more noticeably when on slopes

Fixed Pyro not being able to wear the Saurian Sombrero

Fixed scuba tank floating really far behind when worn by Scientist

Fixed issue with Piano Black and Hellwalker DB skins applying to Pathfinder's arms

Added custom arms for all Agent Scientist, Agent Pyro and Agent Commando skins

Fixed the Iced Flaregun not being visible in third person

Fixed incorrect eye masking on Lamar Rex skin

Fixed weird stain on Mabaya Rex's head

Expanded the variety of hints shown while waiting to respawn (over 60 more types)

Fixed the highlight box for multi-item previews obscuring the icons when hovered over

Removed jingle bells from the gift opening sound now that we're in February

Fixed players other than the Pachy being awarded the Using Your Head achievement

Fixed achievements and challenges relating to dart weapons not tracking correctly

Fixed weekly challenges not rotating properly (hopefully)

Known issue: flyers may have difficulty when sprinting left/right in some cases, this will be resolved in our next hotfix.

