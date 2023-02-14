Various Updates for Front Lines Beta

Fixed the aim circle for the 19x APKWS rocket pod.

Adjusted the aiming angle of the 19x APKWS rocket pod to be lower.

Corrected the firing rate of the 19x APKWS rocket pod to match the same rate of the smaller pod giving you a bit more control over how many rockets are fired.

Improved the TOW and HOT missile low speed handling. This allows the missile to turn and engage targets at a much closer range than before. Minimum firing range is now about 200m instead of nearly 1km assuming your target is centred in the aiming circle.

Fixed a bug in the TOW & HOT missile guidance that would cause it to snake way to much when launched against close range targets.

Improved Hellfire, TOW & HOT missile impact effects so they now have a proper explosion even if they don't hit anything.