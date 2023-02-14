Update notes 0.1.0

The main feature in this update is the addition of first 4 procedural level types. These generators are indented to give the player more variation in the campaign. They are still work in progress and we intend to expand them further as well as add completely new level types.
The generators are:
- Safehouse
- Roadblock
- Outpost
- COM station
The terrain type in all of these is "coniferous forest" and the intention is to add new terrain types for each region.
Change log
New features:
- Procedural levels for safehouse, roadblock, outpost and com station missions.
- Improvements to AI (aggressive or defensive behaviour)
- Aiming now allows to use AP for more accurate shooting
Bug fixes / minor changes:
- Opportunity fire angle changed to 45 degrees (previously 90)
- Interruption system improvements
- Fixed strafe activating when not intended in some cases
- Mouse hover now shows object information
- Enemy line of sight line now shows line to mouse hover tile
- Fixed characters rotating 180 degrees when peeking
- Fixed camera getting sometimes stuck on event after shooting
- Camera shows events faster
- Top-down camera zoom improvements
- Fog of war on level edges improved
- Lowered bullets visual speed
- Reload warning when clicking an enemy and player is out of ammo
Changed files in this update