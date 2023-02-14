Update notes 0.1.0

The main feature in this update is the addition of first 4 procedural level types. These generators are indented to give the player more variation in the campaign. They are still work in progress and we intend to expand them further as well as add completely new level types.

The generators are:

Safehouse

Roadblock

Outpost

COM station

The terrain type in all of these is "coniferous forest" and the intention is to add new terrain types for each region.





Change log

New features:

Procedural levels for safehouse, roadblock, outpost and com station missions.

Improvements to AI (aggressive or defensive behaviour)

Aiming now allows to use AP for more accurate shooting

Bug fixes / minor changes: