Language Fixes and QoL update

We have been busy implementing a lot of fixes and quality-of-life improvements based on your feedback.

Fixed languages: Chinese and Russian

We are also fixing issues with languages - we managed to untangle Chinese, Polish, and Russian files and they should be now available in the game. Sorry for the delay!

Large GUI

We have also added an experimental BIG UI checkbox in the options panel. It will enlarge cards, text on cards, and monster GUI during battles.

Valentine's

Ah, and it's Valentine's, so we prepared very special cards for you to invite special friends to play Hellcard with you ːarchduckː

Full Changelog

Version 0.4.230214 - 14 Feb 2023

Added leaderboards tracking players' total score, the best score for a single run, run time, highest torment victory run, and total number of wins (only in the Full Version of The Game)

Added a fixed Russian translation

Added intro

Added Big UI checkbox to options, which will increase card sizes, text size on cards, and monsters' overhead GUI

Fixed soft locks in 3-player co-op games

Fixed Feedback widget not showing when a player was running the game from a Steam friend's invite

Fixed issues with receiving Stamina Burst outside of the player's turn

Fixed some monsters staying too long in a dead player's slice

Changed the way the Octopus' texts are displayed after the run (in the Full Version of the game)

Added connection health indicator showing if a player is experiencing connection issues

Fixed Storm of Blades cards Stamina cost fluctuations

Fixed a problem when sometimes the player was unable to create any character

Improvements to communications ("Good Game" and "Good Luck" lines added, Heart is now a starting emote, dungeon ping time increased)

Improvements to some tutorials

Improvements to Character Details window (deck changed to a small list of cards, added arrows to scroll through characters)

Fixed General Statistics crash

Fixed some issues when leaving a game with 0 HP

As Always,

Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːpaperheartː

Konstanty