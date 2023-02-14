Language Fixes and QoL update

We have been busy implementing a lot of fixes and quality-of-life improvements based on your feedback.
Fixed languages: Chinese and Russian
We are also fixing issues with languages - we managed to untangle Chinese, Polish, and Russian files and they should be now available in the game. Sorry for the delay!
Large GUI
We have also added an experimental BIG UI checkbox in the options panel. It will enlarge cards, text on cards, and monster GUI during battles.
Valentine's
Ah, and it's Valentine's, so we prepared very special cards for you to invite special friends to play Hellcard with you ːarchduckː
Full Changelog
Version 0.4.230214 - 14 Feb 2023
- Added leaderboards tracking players' total score, the best score for a single run, run time, highest torment victory run, and total number of wins (only in the Full Version of The Game)
- Added a fixed Chinese translation
- Added a fixed Russian translation
- Added intro
- Added Big UI checkbox to options, which will increase card sizes, text size on cards, and monsters' overhead GUI
- Added Twitch integration for claiming Twitch Drops rewards (Twitch campaign will go live on Thursday at 7 PM CET) for the full version of the game only
- Fixed soft locks in 3-player co-op games
- Fixed Feedback widget not showing when a player was running the game from a Steam friend's invite
- Fixed issues with receiving Stamina Burst outside of the player's turn
- Fixed some monsters staying too long in a dead player's slice
- Changed the way the Octopus' texts are displayed after the run (in the Full Version of the game)
- Added connection health indicator showing if a player is experiencing connection issues
- Fixed Storm of Blades cards Stamina cost fluctuations
- Fixed a problem when sometimes the player was unable to create any character
- Improvements to communications ("Good Game" and "Good Luck" lines added, Heart is now a starting emote, dungeon ping time increased)
- Improvements to some tutorials
- Improvements to Character Details window (deck changed to a small list of cards, added arrows to scroll through characters)
- Fixed General Statistics crash
- Fixed some issues when leaving a game with 0 HP
As Always,
Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːpaperheartː
Konstanty
Changed files in this update