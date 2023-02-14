Update, Version 20230214







English

############Content##############

[Ukraine]Added a button on the title screen that goes directly to the folder where all the records of the Russian invasion of Ukraine are stored. (Contents are localized to Chinese. All the links to the news sources are mostly in English. Thanks to Mrtn's feedback.)

[Tombstone]New Card: Slime (Cost:1 HP:2 ATK:1）

[Faith]New tenet: Doom Sayer (Always available. 50% discount if Nihilism.)

############System###############

Added a new button class UI. (To be used for the Ukraine Button.)

简体中文

############Content##############

【乌克兰】在标题界面上加入了一个按钮可以直接打开乌克兰小剧场的文件夹。（内容是简体中文，但是新闻来源的链接大部分是英文。感谢Mrtn关于小剧场很难找的反馈。）

【墓石牌】新卡片：史莱姆（花费：1 生命：2 攻击：1）

【信仰】新信条：末日预言者（总是可用。如果是虚无主义者，则有50%的折扣。）

############System###############

加入了一个新的界面按钮类。（用于乌克兰小剧场的按钮。）