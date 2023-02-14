 Skip to content

Pixel Piracy update for 14 February 2023

1.2.12

Share · View all patches · Build 10549584

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

Further improvements, nothing major.

  • Added Cow Milk and Cow Tail missing textures.
  • New Docking Fee: Ship Size / (20 - IslandDificulty) + 6, this should make the early game fee much smaller while scaling to the end game
  • If there is no Ship, Pirates will now drown rather than live at the bottom of the ocean.
  • Balance: VIT Stat is now 50% less powerful.
  • Fixed Bug where Crew Roster Emblems would look weird.
  • Fixed Bug where when changing weapons, the fishing rod line would not remove properly.
  • Fixed Bug where in some very rare situations, Pirates could have no weapons.

