Further improvements, nothing major.
- Added Cow Milk and Cow Tail missing textures.
- New Docking Fee: Ship Size / (20 - IslandDificulty) + 6, this should make the early game fee much smaller while scaling to the end game
- If there is no Ship, Pirates will now drown rather than live at the bottom of the ocean.
- Balance: VIT Stat is now 50% less powerful.
- Fixed Bug where Crew Roster Emblems would look weird.
- Fixed Bug where when changing weapons, the fishing rod line would not remove properly.
- Fixed Bug where in some very rare situations, Pirates could have no weapons.
