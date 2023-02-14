Fixed the falling out of world bug.
Fixed some graphic bugs.
Fixed some lighting bugs.
Fixed some unresponsive UI bugs.
Fixed the achievement bug which prevents you from unlocking an achievement after the boss fight.
Added new footstep sounds.
Added new languages.
Missing Persons update for 14 February 2023
Regular Update
Fixed the falling out of world bug.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update