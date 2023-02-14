 Skip to content

Missing Persons update for 14 February 2023

Regular Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the falling out of world bug.
Fixed some graphic bugs.
Fixed some lighting bugs.
Fixed some unresponsive UI bugs.
Fixed the achievement bug which prevents you from unlocking an achievement after the boss fight.
Added new footstep sounds.
Added new languages.

