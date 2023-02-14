Valentine's Day Update

Hey everyone,

Happy Valentine's day to all of you!

This update brings 4 new weather events, new enemies, a new mutation, and an increase in the variety of enemies seen in the majority of the game.

This is version 1.2 and is Deadland 4000's biggest update so far. Please enjoy.

Weather:

There are some brand new weather events added. In addition, each weather effect, including preexisting ones, has been given a visual effect when the player is outdoors.

Added the fog weather event

-6 Soft vision while outdoors

Added the Nightmare Fog weather event.

No soft vision while outdoors.

Hallucinations will periodically spawn outside your vision.

Hallucinated monsters will disappear when they are damaged, attempt to attack or use a special ability. They will not drop items, and will not trigger slay effects.

Added the sandstorm weather event.

This effectively combines the fog and acid rain weather effects into one, reducing soft vision by 6 and dealing .5 damage every turn while outdoors.

Added the tornado weather event

Tornados will spawn around the player and if you get too close you’ll be sucked up and thrown to a random far away tile and take 12 damage.

For the first 480 turns of a new game, rain and fog are now the only weather event you will encounter. It didn’t feel good to get out of the lab and immediately get drenched with acid rain.

After the first 1000 turns, more dangerous events will start to occur

After the first 2500 turns, or upon starting the ascension run, the more dangerous weather events

(nightmare fog, acid rain, sandstorm, tornado) will occur even more often.

The background color will now change according to the time of day and what weather events are occurring. This color change will only happen outdoors, otherwise the background will be black.

Enemy Variance:

Increased the variance in enemies spawned in many areas of the game. This allows more dangerous enemies to potentially spawn earlier on. This is to make these areas more exciting and fresh every run.

In wild areas there is now a ~%9 chance to spawn an enemy from the pool 1 level higher than the current area (and that pool has a %9 chance to pull from the pool above that…).

This may result in some very powerful enemies spawning earlier than expected (which may carry some very powerful items). This should hopefully make the game more fun.

Enemies in the suburb will now have a ~%28 chance to be chosen from the tier 1/2 pool of wild forest,swamp,deadland, or desert enemies.

Enemies in the cornfield will now have ~%35 chance to be chosen from the tier 2/3 pool of wild forest or desert enemies.

Enemies in the cemetery will now have ~%35 chance to be chosen from the tier 2/3 pool of wild swamp or deadland enemies.

New Enemies:

Added the Lesser Hellbat. This hellbat has a ranged ability that will carry its victim to a random nearby tile. Unlike the regular hellbat, it will use its ability from range, instead of melee.It will not damage the target from the fall, and it has a little bit less health. This is very similar to Pekk The Hateful’s ability.

Added the Charger. This robot is similar to the moose, but is less powerful and has less range. It spawns in earlier areas of the game.

Added the Skunk Ape: A mythical creature that inhabits tier 2, 3 and 4 swamps. They are similar to Bigfoot but slow. They drop the Skullcrusher Club, which has an evoke effect that damages and stuns all enemies in a cone area.

Added the Lumberlord: A powerful mechanical beast with 100 health, 4 armor, 13 damage and the highest vision in the game of 7. They only spawn in the ascension run, and are similar in rarity to the clownacobra.

General Smith is now ranged, this should make them much more powerful, which is more appropriate for a late-game mythic unit. This also makes it a bit more difficult to obtain the rocket launcher.

General Smith vision decreased from 5 to 4

General Smith is now ranged

Gameplay:

Added Schizophrenia to the mutation pool:

Every turn there is a %2 chance to spawn a random hallucinated enemy at a random location outside your vision.

Up to 3 copies of this mutation can be gained from the mutation pool.

Added Nature's Sight to the Farmer's Almanac Perks:

You can see through vegetation.

This includes: Corn, cattails, cactus, blueberry bushes, and all trees.

This is replacing corn creeper. Corn creeper is being moved to the normal mutation pool (there is only 1 copy in the pool).

Cattails now obstruct your vision the same way corn does.

Added Agility to the standard perk pool:

After moving 20 times, get an instant speed action.

2 copies can be gained from the standard perk pool.

Added Camouflage to the standard perk pool:

After waiting for 10 turns consecutively, become invisible for 10 turns.

Attacking, evoking a firearm or wand, or moving will reset the timer back to 0. Reading or consuming will not reset the timer but will not progress the timer either.

1 copy can be gained from the standard perk pool.

The veteran's signature ability has been reworked. Instead of granting + 2 damage on the first shot in a fully loaded gun:

All guns deal + 1 damage, All guns create + 2 noise.

This is meant to make the veteran's ability more impactful and unique. The noise modification will not effect firearms that don't create noise.

The jetpack now creates a 15 range noise from its starting location when used.

The jetpack is a very powerful tool to escape from dangerous situations. This provides a downside and also differentiates it from other movement items.

Sniper rifle, Revolver, Gatling Gun, Winchester, Laser Cannon, Bows, Slingshot, and Nailgun all now fire in a circular range, rather than a square one. This means the diagonal range has been slightly reduced.

The magic secrets perk now grants the same chance of offering the dark bubbler / lava bubbler as other common wands. This is an increase from around %30 compared to common wands.

Unholy power will now grant +10 health after slaying 16 enemies, up from 10. You can slay a lot of enemies in a run, and with the heavyweight perk you could easily become extremely powerful with this perk. You still can, but it’s a little bit slower now.

Many vaults now spawn random pools of enemies instead of always spawning the same enemies. Some of the more dangerous vaults now contain chests as well.

The witches house vault now spawns with 1 greater banshee and 2 tier 3 swamp units, instead of 4 regular banshees

In addition the witches house now spawns with more furniture and a rich chest

The abandoned church vault will sometimes spawn cemetery units instead of ghouls

The pharmacy vault and the ancient ruins vault now both have a %50 chance to spawn a tier 2 desert unit instead of a guaranteed turret.

The Freezer vault will now spawn with 3 tier 3 deadland units instead of 2 video drones. It will also spawn with a wooden chest.

The desert tomb vault now spawns with 2 tier 4 desert units as well as a demon. It also now contains a rich chest.

The spider house vault now spawns a mixture of giant spiders and random tier 2 forest units instead of just giant spiders.

Bullet pickups have been slightly reduced, now giving a randomized amount of bullets.

Standard bullet drops now grant 2-3 bullets , instead of always 3.

Bags of bullets now grant 4-6, instead of always 6.

Boxes of bullets now grant 30-50, instead of always 50.

Live spawned enemies, from closets or from summoning enemies, should never spawn asleep anymore.

Borders:

Added borders to the world. These are un-interactable tiles that are placed to the left and right of the map, instead of a black void. Different zones have different borders acting as obstacles, usually trees or mountains.

These borders will not be generated in pre-existing saves, only new ones.

Other:

Most enemy abilities (charge, hop, joyride, alarm) now have an icon that represents their ability. This icon will replace the exclamation mark, glowing when the ability is ready and darkened when it’s not. This is to more easily convey ability information.

Smart Attack Guard will no longer protect you from enemies that are not visible.

This means that when exploring the dark mansion, you will not be guarded from going into a door that has an unexplored enemy on the other side.

Lowered the chance of banshee and banshee toad’s wailing from %0.75 every turn to %0.3. The wailing could get annoying, especially when there were multiple banshees.

Reading books, consuming food, will now have a minimum delay of .15 seconds in triggering their sound clips. This is to prevent sound spam when reading through books or consuming multi-charge foods like cereal quickly. This also applies to footstep sounds, but only matters when “instant animation” is on.

Added a new achievement for collecting 200 unique stickers.

Loose Graves have a different color than empty graves to help them stand out more.

The owleye shroom has been relabeled as the glow shroom, and now gives your character a glowing light effect when used.

Updated the sprite for Lumberlings.

Many small optimizations should help performance for normal turns as well as loading zones.

The unlit tile shader that’s used when the ‘lighting’ toggle is turned off has been optimized. Previously, it could actually be slower to use the unlit shader rather than the standard lighting shader.

Fixed a bug where the game would show strange far away tiles as your blue “move to” tile when highlighting certain uncrossable obstacles like walls.

Fixed a bug where certain perks were not saving charges properly

You will no longer regenerate health over time if already dead.

The tutorial has had some minor changes, including replacing most of the tutorial pies with tutorial notes. These should be a bit more intuitive, don’t clog up the action log, and can’t be eaten.

Thank you for playing Deadland 4000!

Please post any bugs / feedback in the comments or forums.