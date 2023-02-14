 Skip to content

Soulstone Survivors update for 14 February 2023

Hotfix Update v0.9.030g2

Build 10549455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We have just released a minor hotfix update after yesterday's big update Omen of Spring (read more about it here), and in reality it is only to fix 3 issues:

  • Crafting the 3rd Spellblade weapon would not grant the achievement on Steam;
  • Heartrending Strike would remove all stacks of Bleed, but not convert them into Hemorrhage;
  • Lock feature would sometimes work inconsistently, sometimes being consumed, but without locking the item;

And that's it! I thought it was a good idea to make an announcement just in case you find it weird you get a minor update on your side!

As always do let us know if you run into any issues with the game,
Best wishes,

  • The dev team

