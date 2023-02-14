Hotfix Update v0.9.030g2

Hey everyone!
We have just released a minor hotfix update after yesterday's big update Omen of Spring (read more about it here), and in reality it is only to fix 3 issues:
- Crafting the 3rd Spellblade weapon would not grant the achievement on Steam;
- Heartrending Strike would remove all stacks of Bleed, but not convert them into Hemorrhage;
- Lock feature would sometimes work inconsistently, sometimes being consumed, but without locking the item;
And that's it! I thought it was a good idea to make an announcement just in case you find it weird you get a minor update on your side!
As always do let us know if you run into any issues with the game,
Best wishes,
- The dev team
Changed files in this update