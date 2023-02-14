Happy Love Day ❤️

Hello, our dearest Backpackers, and...
❤️ Happy Love Day
To celebrate this special day, we’ve prepared two little surprises for you. You can find them both while playing with our most charming character - Satchel!
Lovers’ Quarrel - a new sword tailor-made for Satchel, making his charm even more powerful.
Romemole and Squirreliette - two new NPCs Satchel can encounter during his journey through the dungeons.
Celebrate Love Day with Satchel in-game all week!
Also, let’s not forget about our lovely Tote!
As promised, she’s a brand new frog, with 74 fresh carvings and a unique deck-builder playstyle. Give some love to this awesome lady, too, as she just made it to the main branch. We think Tote is in a much better place now, and we want to keep tweaking her balance and give her more unique items to play with. Give her a shot and let us know how she plays!
We wish you all a wonderful Love Day ❤️
