Happy Love Day ❤️

Hello, our dearest Backpackers, and...

❤️ Happy Love Day

To celebrate this special day, we’ve prepared two little surprises for you. You can find them both while playing with our most charming character - Satchel!

Lovers’ Quarrel - a new sword tailor-made for Satchel, making his charm even more powerful.

Romemole and Squirreliette - two new NPCs Satchel can encounter during his journey through the dungeons.

Celebrate Love Day with Satchel in-game all week!

Also, let’s not forget about our lovely Tote!

As promised, she’s a brand new frog, with 74 fresh carvings and a unique deck-builder playstyle. Give some love to this awesome lady, too, as she just made it to the main branch. We think Tote is in a much better place now, and we want to keep tweaking her balance and give her more unique items to play with. Give her a shot and let us know how she plays!

We wish you all a wonderful Love Day ❤️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1970580/Backpack_Hero/