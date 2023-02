Share · View all patches · Build 10549328 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Fix for possibility of processing getting stuck on beginning new season on saves made

before the pre-season friendly fix.

before the pre-season friendly fix. Fix for incorrect announcement dates on saves made before the pre-season friendly fix.

If you have any save games that were made before the pre-season friendly fix, it's recommended you start a new one.

Thank you to jonezie1803 for sending us his save game.