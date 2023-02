v1.5.7

UI/ Added some auras' effects.

UI/ Changed description of Mana up counter.

UI/ Changed description of Critical strike skill.

Bug fix/ Bug: Blast master does not works.

Bug fix/ Bug: Changing allies' position is possible via Save trick when ambushing neutral party.

Bug fix/ Bug: Falling unit on top of another unit can cause an infinite loop.

Bug fix/ Bug: Enemy Spearman's equipements are not updated.

Bug fix/ Bug: Wrong tooltip on alignment.