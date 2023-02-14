Valentine’s Day: Get Lovely New Gear & Free Shades!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Share the love in World War 3 this Valentine's Day. Enjoy a free gift and stock up on all-new Valentine's gear from the in-game Shop for a limited time only!

CLAIM FREE SHADES FROM FEBRUARY 14**–**23

We didn’t get you any roses, but how about the next best thing? Rock a stylish pair of Red Aviators for free when you log in and play World War 3 between now and February 23!

Once you’ve logged into the game, you can claim your new sunglasses from your Inventory (it may take some time for your freebie to appear).

NEW OPERATOR BLUEPRINTS

Got a hot date at the DMZ? Shake up your style with new premium Valentine-themed cosmetics for your Operators, available now until February 23:

Splattered Roses Operator Blueprint

Kiss Protection Operator Blueprint

VALENTINE’S WEAPON BUNDLES

Pull the trigger on these lovely guns, kitted out with the exclusive new Valentine’s Roses and Hearts and Minds decals.

The following bundles are available from February 14–18:

Rose Bundle 1 RPG-7 Rose (Weapon Blueprint) DMG NINE-MILLI Rose (Weapon Blueprint) Rose Emblem

Hearts and Minds Bundle 1 ALPHA Hearts and Minds (Weapon Blueprint) Lebedev Hearts and Minds (Weapon Blueprint) Hearts and Minds Emblem



The following bundles are available from February 19–23:

Rose Bundle 2 MSBS-K Rose (Weapon Blueprint) Ragun Rose (Weapon Blueprint)

Hearts and Minds Bundle 2 Pecheneg Bullpup Hearts and Minds (Weapon Blueprint) G17 Hearts and Minds (Weapon Blueprint)



Feel the love until February 23 when all Valentine’s Day giveaways and sales end!